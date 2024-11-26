Treasury PS Dr. CHRIS KIPTOO speaks after he was linked to a Sh 120 million software to spy on anti-RUTO supporters on social media





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo has dismissed claims that he was involved in the procurement of classified spying software to spy on anti-Ruto supporters on social media.

In a statement dated Tuesday, Kiptoo demanded that the media house responsible for the article retract the report and issue a public apology.

Consequently, the PS threatened to take legal action, should the affected publishers fail to meet his demand.

Kiptoo maintained that the authors of the article did not verify the facts of the story before publishing the article, thus harming his reputation.

"I wish to respectfully demand an immediate retraction of the story and a public apology for the harm caused to my reputation and character," read the statement in part.

"Should the newspaper fail to take corrective action, I reserve the right to pursue all legal remedies available to protect my name."

Additionally, the PS clarified various allegations that were made on the involvement of the National Treasury in the purchase of the alleged software.

"The article claims that "confidential accounts" exist within the National Treasury, from which funds would allegedly be allocated for the purported scheme," he responded.

"This is entirely untrue. No such accounts exist, and the operations of the National Treasury are governed by strict legal and regulatory frameworks that ensure transparency and accountability."

