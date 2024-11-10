Tragedy as a child dies at a public hospital in Bomet due to negligence - The nurses were just laughing as the kid fought for her life (Heartbreaking VIDEO).





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A child is reported to have tragically lost her life after being neglected by rogue nurses at Longisa Hospital in Bomet.

Reports indicate that the nurses asked the child’s parents to pay Ksh 5,000 to fuel the hospital’s ambulance for a referral.

However, they couldn’t raise the money immediately.

The nurses were just laughing and engaging in conversations as the ailing child was fighting for her life in the ward.

They shamelessly watched as the child breathed her last.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with most people urging the government to take disciplinary action against the medical workers.









