A video of Kenyan ladies reportedly ‘hawking’ Riveroad style in Dubai emerges (WATCH).





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Some Kenyan ladies were reportedly filmed along a dingy street in Dubai, waiting to prey on men.

Reports indicate that such ladies go to Dubai expecting to find decent jobs, only for them to resort to the 'oldest profession' to survive after being conned by agents.

Watch the other side of Dubai that the media doesn’t show you.

Kenyan Ladies Reportedly Filmed 'Hawking Themselves' RiverRoad Style In Dubai pic.twitter.com/9W0TugaRKG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.