GACHAGUA was my problem, now that he is out of the way, you will start seeing real development from next year – RUTO tells Luhyas

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to begin fulfilling his campaign pledges next year, now that he has removed obstacles, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had labeled certain regions as non-shareholders in government.
Speaking in Kakamega County over
the weekend, Ruto indicated that his administration will now turn on a new leaf
after sorting out some thorny issues in his administration.
The Head of State exuded
confidence in his administration, stating that he had managed to stabilise the
economy and bring down the inflation rate.
According to Ruto, his
administration had tackled political differences and other rhetoric, paving the
way for the implementation of the development agenda.
“We have stabilised the economy, inflation is now down, and we have addressed all the other things that were disturbing us.
"Now, from this year, next year, and 2026, there will be
years of work,” Ruto told Kwisero residents.
“Politics of disturbing one
another we have finished, now we have come together as Kenyans from all parts
of the country and we are focused on delivering our development commitment to
the people of Kenya.”
The President thus told Kenyans
to start expecting infrastructure developments and reduced transportation
costs.
“You will start seeing a
difference in issues of roads because they are very important they help farmers
to transport their harvest and even make general transportation easier,” he
added.
For the umpteenth time, Ruto
informed Kenyans that he was determined to make a difference in the country.
While acknowledging the
different challenges bedeviling his administration, the head of state insisted
that he would push to make a real difference in the country.
