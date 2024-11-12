GACHAGUA was my problem, now that he is out of the way, you will start seeing real development from next year – RUTO tells Luhyas





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to begin fulfilling his campaign pledges next year, now that he has removed obstacles, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had labeled certain regions as non-shareholders in government.

Speaking in Kakamega County over the weekend, Ruto indicated that his administration will now turn on a new leaf after sorting out some thorny issues in his administration.

The Head of State exuded confidence in his administration, stating that he had managed to stabilise the economy and bring down the inflation rate.

According to Ruto, his administration had tackled political differences and other rhetoric, paving the way for the implementation of the development agenda.

“We have stabilised the economy, inflation is now down, and we have addressed all the other things that were disturbing us.

"Now, from this year, next year, and 2026, there will be years of work,” Ruto told Kwisero residents.

“Politics of disturbing one another we have finished, now we have come together as Kenyans from all parts of the country and we are focused on delivering our development commitment to the people of Kenya.”

The President thus told Kenyans to start expecting infrastructure developments and reduced transportation costs.

“You will start seeing a difference in issues of roads because they are very important they help farmers to transport their harvest and even make general transportation easier,” he added.

For the umpteenth time, Ruto informed Kenyans that he was determined to make a difference in the country.

While acknowledging the different challenges bedeviling his administration, the head of state insisted that he would push to make a real difference in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST