Return of dictatorship as a university student is arrested and arraigned over a social media post about RUTO - LOOK!





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - A university student is in deep trouble for allegedly spreading false information about President William Ruto.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) charged the student in court over a controversial post on X regarding Ruto.

The accused posted a photo on the social media platform to suggest the body of the Head of State was being transported.

According to DPP, the image depicted a casket with a Kenyan flag which was being transported by military officers dressed in ceremonial uniform.

Further, the suspect is accused of tweaking the date of the post to make it appear more genuine.

"The offence is said to have been committed on November 13, 2024, at an unknown location within the Republic of Kenya," a statement from DPP said.

The suspect's alleged actions were in breach of The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.

While appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi, the student pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a bond of KSh 100,000 with an alternative cash bail of KSh 50,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST