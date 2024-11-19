Return of dictatorship as a university student is arrested and arraigned over a social media post about RUTO - LOOK!

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - A university student is in deep trouble for allegedly spreading false information about President William Ruto.
This is after the Director of
Public Prosecutions (DPP) charged the student in court over a controversial
post on X regarding Ruto.
The accused posted a photo on
the social media platform to suggest the body of the Head of State was being
transported.
According to DPP, the image
depicted a casket with a Kenyan flag which was being transported by military
officers dressed in ceremonial uniform.
Further, the suspect is
accused of tweaking the date of the post to make it appear more genuine.
"The offence is said to
have been committed on November 13, 2024, at an unknown location within the
Republic of Kenya," a statement from DPP said.
The suspect's alleged actions
were in breach of The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.
While appearing before Senior
Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi, the student pleaded not guilty to
the charges and was granted a bond of KSh 100,000 with an alternative cash bail
of KSh 50,000.
