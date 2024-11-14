DONALD TRUMP will tame RUTO from becoming a ruthless dictator – Former Presidential candidate





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A former Kenyan presidential candidate has expressed hope in the Donald Trump presidency, stating that the U.S. President will prevent Kenya's President William Ruto from becoming a ruthless dictator.

Early this month, Donald Trump defied all the odds and won the U.S. presidential election after beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Reacting to Donald Trump's win, Reuben Kigame, who vied in the 2022 presidential election in Kenya expressed hope that the US strongman will tame Ruto who is becoming a ruthless dictator.

“Trump's victory would help us a lot morally. I want it to be known that I don’t hate people who have different identities or feelings.

"They should be given their rights to food, education, and protection from harm. But they shouldn’t be taught about homosexuality. My stance is that our youth should not be taught foreign ideas,” Kigame said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with Kenya's current mission in Haiti, Kigame criticised the deployment of Kenyan police officers to the gang-ridden region, stating that they were dispatched unwillingly and have since faced unpaid wages and other challenges.

The renowned gospel artist expressed hope that under Trump's leadership, the officers might be safely returned to Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST