MATHIRA residents urge IEBC to verify signatures to recall their MP ERIC WAMUMBI the same way they cleared KINDIKI





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Mathira Constituency residents have warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against compromising the collection of signatures to impeach their Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi.

The Mathira electorate are collecting signatures to recall their MP, accusing him of gross misconduct and failing to listen to their concerns, among other allegations.

The signature collection drive seeks to raise 30 per cent of the total number of registered voters in the constituency.

This translates to 31, 000 of the 104, 000 registered voters in the constituency.

The process is spearheaded by Samuel Ngari who urged IEBC not to try to stop the process since they also approved the appointment of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President.

“The IEBC that cleared Kindiki in the dead of the night should work with haste to ensure the will of the people of Mathira is fulfilled,” Ngari stated.

