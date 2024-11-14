Catholic Bishops led by ANTONY MUHERIA slam RUTO’s regime over the killing and abduction of Kenyans, bad governance, and over-taxation

Thursday, November 14, 2024 - The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has slammed President William Ruto's regime over rampant corruption, over-taxation, and unkempt promises.
Addressing the press in Nairobi on Thursday, the bishops
accused the government of failing to heed its initial promise of repaying the debt
owed by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to faith-based organizations.
In their statement, the church leaders also faulted the government’s decision to hike the missionary work permit.
According to them,
despite efforts to contact the president over the issue, the Head of State was
yet to intervene.
The bishops also took a swipe at the Kenya Kwanza
administration over its reluctance to constitute the Independence Electoral and
Boundaries Commission (IEBC) despite several calls by different stakeholders
over the same.
During the presser, the bishops similarly lamented over the
agenda to extend the term limit of the president from five years to seven
years. According to them, there were plans to rush the bill through Parliament
for approval.
“We recall the pertinent issues we have raised recently with
the government over taxation of Kenyans, the hiking of the missionary work
permits, youth unemployment, and regulations of the education system including
the Competency Bed Curriculum (CBC) and the education funding,” noted the
bishops.
