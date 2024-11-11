DONALD TRUMP Jr suggests his President-elect father will cut off aid to Ukraine with meme telling President ZELENSKY 'you're 38 days from losing your allowance'







Monday, November 11, 2024 - Donald Trump Jr has suggested that his father will cut off aid to Ukraine when his father returns to office.

Over the weekend, Trump Jr shared a meme showing a solemn-looking Zelensky stood next to Trump as dollar bills fall around him, with the text on the clip reading: 'POV: You're 38 Days from losing you're allowance.'

According to Mail Online, the clip was posted on Instagram by Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska, and references January 20, the day Trump will return to the White House as the 47th President.

Trump Jr also said over the weekend that there is no place in his father's administration for 'war hawks'.

The US has provided roughly $106 billion in aid directly to the government in Kyiv, a figure which includes military and financial aid as well as humanitarian support, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Donald Trump and his supporters have criticised the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv, and he previously labelled Zelensky ‘the greatest salesman on Earth.’

Both Kyiv and Moscow have stepped up their offensives as the war grinds on, with Ukraine saying today that Russia suffered a record number of daily losses - 1,770 over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian figures suggest Russia has lost 710,660 troops in total since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.