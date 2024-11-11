





Monday, November 11, 2024 - A shocking report by Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman has revealed that Kim Jong Un's troops were watching adult content in their barracks having never enjoyed such unrestricted access to the web.

Up to 10,000 of Pyongyang's troops are thought to be on the brink of entering the Ukraine conflict with some having already made their way to the Kursk border region, US intelligence has suggested.

Though full Internet access is available for high-level officials and military figures in North Korea, the majority of citizens are only granted access to Kwangmyong or 'the bright star' network.

This is North Korea's only sanctioned web service and is a heavily firewalled and restricted version of the Internet which does not permit access to any foreign websites, media or news services and is instead replete with state propaganda.

Responding to the report, the Pentagon says they are unable to verify whether North Korean troops are 'gorging themselves on porn' .

The US Department of Defense spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz said he was unable to verify 'any North Korean internet habits or virtual ''extracurriculars'' in Russia'.

He added that the Pentagon is only concerned with the 'more serious' aspects of the North Korean military's relationship with Russia.

'As for internet access, that's a question best directed to Moscow,' Dietz said.

'Right now, our attention remains on supporting Ukraine and addressing the more significant regional security concerns,' he concluded.

Ukrainian officials declared earlier this week that Kyiv's forces had clashed with North Korean troops for the first time as Kim Jong Un's soldiers fought alongside their Russian counterparts to repel Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region.

In an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov reported his troops had engaged a 'small group' of North Korean soldiers just across the Russian border.

His claims were backed up by US officials who confirmed to Reuters that North Korean troops were actively involved in combat in Russia's Kursk region on November 4.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the lack of Western response to North Korea's involvement, remarking that these 'first battles with North Korea open a new chapter of instability in the world.'