US President-elect, DONALD TRUMP issues PUTIN stern warning in first post-election call with Russian president

Monday, November 11, 2024 - US President-elect, Donald Trump reportedly held his first post-election call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week and warned him against ramping up in Ukraine.
The incoming president took note of US military power in
Europe while seeking to discourage the Kremlin dictator from intensifying
Russia’s war in Ukraine during the Thursday chat, sources told
the Washington Post.
Trump also expressed interest in a follow-up talk, the
outlet said.
The day before, on Wednesday, Trump, 78, spoke with
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone as well, though details of
their conversation were not known other than Trump assuring Zelensky he had his
support. Tech guru Elon Musk was on that call.
Both Putin and Zelensky praised Trump after his victory
against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
“He behaved, in my opinion, in a very correct way,
courageously, like a real man,” Putin said last week, according to a
translation. “I take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election.
“What was said about the desire to restore relations with
Russia, to bring about the end of the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, this
deserves attention at least,” Putin said.
Zelensky had similarly praised Trump after his win.
“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of
America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued
strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States,” the former
comedian-turned-president said in a statement last week.
When asked about the reported call between Trump and Putin,
Trump-Vance Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung told The Post, “We
do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world
leaders.
“President Trump won a historic election decisively and
leaders from around the world know America will return to prominence on the
world stage. That is why leaders have begun the process of developing stronger
relationships with the 45th and 47th president,” Cheung said in a statement.
0 Comments