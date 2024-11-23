Detectives raid the home of PASTOR NG’ANG’A after he criticized RUTO in a church sermon (VIDEO)





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the home of Pastor Eliud Ng’ang’a on Thursday after he criticized President William Ruto.

On Sunday, Pastor Eliud Ng’ang’a, an engineer at Kenya Power and Lighting Company, joined other church leaders in criticizing the Ruto administration during his sermon.

Little did Ng'ang'a know that after his sermon, DCI sleuths would later visit his home in Ruiru to arrest him for criticizing the head of state.

The arrest was thwarted by alert neighbours who stepped out to see what was happening to one of their own.

The family, now living in fear and uncertain about the mission of the eight DCI officers, has reported the incident to Gatong'ora Police Station.

Police officers from Kenya Power visited his residence to record statements from him.

The incident raises concerns about the intimidation of church leaders who have been vocal over the state of governance in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST