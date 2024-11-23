ODM Senator downplays President RUTO’s decision to cancel ADANI deals in Kenya.





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Senator has dismissed President William Ruto's decision to cancel Adani Group deals in Kenya, following the indictment of its founder, billionaire Gautam Adani, by a United States court over bribery allegations.

During his State of the Nation address on Thursday, President William Ruto announced the cancellation of all Adani Group deals in Kenya, including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport expansion and energy agreements with the Ministry of Energy.

Reacting to the cancelling of Adani deals, Homa Bay County Senator, Moses Kajwang, said the cancellation of the Adani deals was not a priority for the majority of Kenyans.

According to the Homa Bay senator, Ruto failed to address the main issues affecting the ordinary mwananchi such as the rising cost of living.

He argued that Ruto's speech painted a picture of a well-working economy, yet most Kenyans are suffering. "I don't think that was the most urgent need for Kenyans.

“It is very clear that Kenyans are now concerned about the state of the economy.

"And from the president's presentation today, he has painted a very rosy picture of the economy.

"It looks like President William Ruto lives in an alternate universe because his expression and his report to parliament today indicate a country where everyone is prosperous, where everyone is well fed, and where everyone has got money in their pocket," Kajwang said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST