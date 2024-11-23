See how the Catholic Church reacted to RUTO’s State of the Nation Address even after bashing him last week – This was unexpected!





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - The Catholic Church has issued a statement supporting President William Ruto’s move to declare war against femicide.

This comes barely a week after Catholic Bishops blasted Ruto for lying to Kenyans over his unfulfilled promises.

Through the Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi Rev Simon Peter Kamomoe, the church weighed in on the menace, saying women should be protected.

“In recent months, Kenya has witnessed a troubling pattern of women losing their lives in gruesome murders and under unclear circumstances.

"Such acts are not only a grave violation of human rights but also a deeply concerning trend that warrants urgent attention,” said the church.

“While we support the government’s actions in addressing this menace, we, the Archdiocese of Nairobi, in collaboration with the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action call upon Christians and people of goodwill to act as our sister’s keeper," he added.

Bishop Kamomoe said society is judged by how it treats the most vulnerable members and women require protection and deserve to feel safe.

“Taking personal responsibility to be ‘my sister’s keeper’ is a vital step in ensuring that the women around us- be they spouses, colleagues, family members, or friends- feel secure.

“We implore you to take the lead in safeguarding women in your midst. This act of care and protection is a reflection of our Christian values of love and respect for one another,” he asserted.

Kamomoe further urged parents to keep a keen eye on their children amidst the long December holidays.

“We particularly urge parents to ensure the safety of their children, especially during the long holidays, when they may often be left alone at home,” the bishops stated.

His comments come in the wake of Ruto’s directives to address the alarming scourge of femicide in the country during his State of the Nation Address.

The Kenyan DAILY POST