DAVID NDII now reveals how RUTO’s government will use Paybills and Till numbers to catch tax cheats





Friday, November 8, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii has shed more light on how the government will use Paybills and Till numbers to collect taxes.

This follows the revelation by Moses Kuria that by December 25, 2024, the government will roll out a plan requiring small businesses to use paybills and tills as virtual electronic tax registers (ETRs),

Speaking during the NCBA Bank Economic Forum 2024 on Wednesday, Ndii explained the need for the new rollout and gave a detailed explanation of how Paybills and Tills will be used to expand the tax base.

Kuria revealed that every business transaction processed via these digital payment methods will automatically be recorded for taxation purposes.

So how will this exactly work, and how will the government be collecting taxes from the paybills and tills?

Well, according to Ndii, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will be using software that will attach the payment service providers with the Paybill and Till numbers to ensure that all these payments go into the system and are taxed.

Ndii was confident that this new system would increase the tax base, especially since it is a method that the government has already tried, and according to him, has witnessed a tremendous increase.

This new move will tighten the loopholes leaving no room for discrepancies and underreporting.

