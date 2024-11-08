Huge win for RUTO as High Court gives him the green light to start feeding Kenyans with GMOs – Look!

Friday, November 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has won big in his efforts to provide food security in the country.
This is after the High Court
gave him the green light to start planting and feeding Kenyans with Genetically
Modified Organisms (GMO) foods.
The High Court dismissed all the
cases lodged before it challenging Ruto’s order to lift the ban on Genetically
Modified Crops and Foods in Kenya.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi, during
a sitting at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, threw out the petitions that had
been filed challenging the lifting of the ban on genetically modified food
whose lifting had been a controversial development.
Mugambi ruled that the issue had
been fairly dealt with at the Environment and Land Court in Nairobi in 2023 as
part of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).
In the ruling by the Environment
Court, Justice Oscar Angote ruled that LSK could not prove in its petition that
the GMOs would be a health risk.
He ruled that no Kenyan would be
predisposed to any health-associated risks from the cultivation and consumption
of GMOs, thereby dismissing LSK's case.
“With all these institutions,
save for NEMA which has not issued an Environmental Impact Assessment Licence,
we should be confident that our health and environment are in good hands, it
cannot be true that they have all conspired to expose the rest of the population
to the calamities alluded to in the petition, at least not from the evidence on
record,” Angote ruled.
Ruto, in early October 2022,
signed an executive order lifting a ten-year ban that had been slapped on the
growth and cultivation of Genetically Modified Crops and Foods (GMOs).
