Huge win for RUTO as High Court gives him the green light to start feeding Kenyans with GMOs – Look!





Friday, November 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has won big in his efforts to provide food security in the country.

This is after the High Court gave him the green light to start planting and feeding Kenyans with Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) foods.

The High Court dismissed all the cases lodged before it challenging Ruto’s order to lift the ban on Genetically Modified Crops and Foods in Kenya.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi, during a sitting at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, threw out the petitions that had been filed challenging the lifting of the ban on genetically modified food whose lifting had been a controversial development.

Mugambi ruled that the issue had been fairly dealt with at the Environment and Land Court in Nairobi in 2023 as part of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

In the ruling by the Environment Court, Justice Oscar Angote ruled that LSK could not prove in its petition that the GMOs would be a health risk.

He ruled that no Kenyan would be predisposed to any health-associated risks from the cultivation and consumption of GMOs, thereby dismissing LSK's case.

“With all these institutions, save for NEMA which has not issued an Environmental Impact Assessment Licence, we should be confident that our health and environment are in good hands, it cannot be true that they have all conspired to expose the rest of the population to the calamities alluded to in the petition, at least not from the evidence on record,” Angote ruled.

Ruto, in early October 2022, signed an executive order lifting a ten-year ban that had been slapped on the growth and cultivation of Genetically Modified Crops and Foods (GMOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST