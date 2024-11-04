Over '300' private videos of Equatorial Guinea's financial crime chief with his brother's wife, wife of the Presidential security head and others allegedly leaked online







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Equatorial Guinea’s financial crime chief, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, who is the head of the National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), finds himself at the center of a national scandal after explicit personal recordings surfaced online.

The tapes, allegedly numbering over 300, depict Ebang in encounters with multiple women, some of whom are reported to be married, including the wife of the Presidential security head and his own brother’s spouse.

The videos, reportedly recorded in various locations—including his office, hotels, and public spaces—were found during a corruption probe.

Ebang had initially been detained on allegations of corruption, but the investigation uncovered these recordings on his personal devices.

Authorities subsequently leaked the footage, sparking widespread backlash.

The scandal is particularly explosive given Ebang’s public profile and personal life; he is married and has six children.

The revelations have drawn attention to both the personal and professional conduct of officials within Equatorial Guinea’s political landscape.

The incident continues to be the subject of intense public interest and scrutiny as more details emerge.