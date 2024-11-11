Intern doctors hit the jackpot as RUTO’s Government begins clearing months of unpaid salaries





Monday, November 11, 2024 - After months of delay, the government has announced plans to clear salary arrears for medical interns, bringing relief to hundreds of doctors who have been working grueling schedules without pay.

Principal Secretary for Public Health, Mary Muthoni, confirmed on Friday that the Treasury had released Ksh1.75 billion earmarked for intern doctors’ salaries.

In a statement, PS Muthoni reassured the medical interns, some of whom have endured months without pay, that payments would be processed promptly.

"We have a budget for intern doctors this year, and we are processing their payments to resolve any delays," Muthoni stated.

“Those who have been working for months without salaries will be paid so that we can move away from that.”

The plight of the unpaid interns sparked outrage nationwide after the tragic case of an intern doctor at Gatundu County Referral Hospital.

The intern, identified as Doctor Desree Moraa Obwoge, reportedly took her own life after facing mounting stress from her supervisors, relentless shifts lasting over 36 hours, and financial hardship that made it impossible to cover basic needs like rent and utilities.

Moraa’s death in September brought intense public scrutiny and drew attention to the ongoing struggles of medical interns, who are often tasked with long, intense hours in understaffed hospitals.

The salary delay issue has led to a tense standoff between intern doctors, the doctor's unions, and the government.

Since June, interns have staged two protests outside Afya House, demanding full implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which promises a monthly stipend of Ksh206,000—a stark contrast to the government’s recent proposal of Ksh47,000 to Ksh70,000 due to budget constraints.

Muthoni expressed confidence that future pay delays would be avoided.

The Kenyan DAILY POST