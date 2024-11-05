CONFESSION: A boda boda rider reveals the amount of money he was paid for his role in Wells Fargo Boss WILLIS AYIEKO’s murder





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A middle-aged man who works as a bodaboda rider has been arrested as the investigation into the murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko Onyango continues.

The suspect, Fredrick Otieno Omondi, was apprehended in Kisumu and is believed to have played a significant role in the events preceding the brutal murder.

Omondi is alleged to have provided transport for Victor Ouma, also known as Sisco, a prime suspect in the murder, to the location where Ayieko was abducted.

He claims he was paid Ksh 9,000 for his work.

Omondi told police Ouma was wearing a blue jacket at the time of the incident.



The same jacket was captured on various CCTV footage captured at the withdrawal areas.

Ouma was smoked out of his hiding in Dandora Estate, days after the brutal murder of the Wells Fargo boss.

Detectives established that he withdrew large amounts of money from Ayieko’s bank account through mobile banking.

He is said to have bought new furniture using the proceeds of crime.

Below is a photo of the boda boda rider who ferried Ouma to the scene where Ayieko was abducted.







