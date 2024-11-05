The moment a burglar was filmed breaking into a house in broad daylight and stealing, before escaping on a getaway motorbike (VIDEO).


Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A man suspected to be a member of a gang involved in burglary incidents in the city was filmed breaking into a house in a rented apartment.

In the video, the smartly dressed man, who had covered his face with a cap, is seen breaking into a house, before stealing a bag believed to contain a laptop.

He escaped on a getaway motorbike after conducting the daylight robbery.

A neighbour was heard shouting “Mwizi Mwizi" as the burglar fled.

However, the neighbour did little to catch the burglar other than recording.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

 

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments