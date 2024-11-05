The moment a burglar was filmed breaking into a house in broad daylight and stealing, before escaping on a getaway motorbike (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - A man suspected to be a member of a gang involved in burglary incidents in the city was filmed breaking into a house in a rented apartment.

In the video, the smartly dressed man, who had covered his face with a cap, is seen breaking into a house, before stealing a bag believed to contain a laptop.

He escaped on a getaway motorbike after conducting the daylight robbery.

A neighbour was heard shouting “Mwizi Mwizi" as the burglar fled.

However, the neighbour did little to catch the burglar other than recording.

Watch the video.

The Moment a Burglar Was Filmed Breaking Into a House In Broaddaylight In Nairobi And Stealing, Before Escaping On a Getaway Motorbike pic.twitter.com/ailsKr1jXg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.