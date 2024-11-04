Scandal at E-Bet Kenya as an intern exposes what the HR has been doing to her in his office! Female employees are suffering in silence.





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - An intern has exposed a human resource manager at E-Bet Kenya for taking advantage of her.

The rogue HR reportedly calls her to his office and does the unthinkable to her.

She tried to report the matter to the management but the HR twisted the story.

The owner of the gambling company Charles Rapundo alias Clemmo, a senior official in the Nairobi County Government, is also siding with the HR, who happens to be his friend.

The victim was reportedly fired after raising a complaint against HR, with reports indicating that female employees are suffering in silence.

“Other ladies in the company are afraid to come out since this is what has been going on and their jobs depend on it,” the victim lamented.





