Ex-Playboy model claims DIDDY 'lured' her to a freak-off in Tokyo where he made her watch JENNIFER LOPEZ' videos

Friday, November 1, 2024 - A former Playboy model has claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs forced her to watch a Jennifer Lopez music video on repeat at one of his “Freak Off” parties.
On an episode of the Daily Mail’s The Trial of
Diddy podcast, Rachel Kennedy alleges she was invited back to his room at
a Tokyo hotel in 2000 after meeting him at a topless club in Japan along with
her two friends.
“I realized before we even walked through the front door
that it was just him. I was like, ‘This is not a party.’ This is not the kind
of party that we were all expecting,” she said. “We went in. We didn’t
think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, ‘OK, we’ll
just hang out with him.’”
Kennedy said when they walked into the room, the television
was playing one of Lopez’s videos on a “continuous loop.”
“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were
watching (Lopez’s) videos,” Kennedy said. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me,
very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party
going on.”
The women engaged in sex acts with Combs, now 54, but
Kennedy says there was “nothing forceful about it.”
“It was just, he’s like, this is what I want. And both I and
the other girl proceeded to pleasure him that way,” she said.
Kennedy also spoke about Combs’ “pencil-like” manhood.
“The length is fine. I mean, it’s a nice, average length,
but the width is, you know, pencil-like. It’s very thin. Unfortunately, I still
remember that,” she said.
The night ended when Combs’ bodyguard stormed into the
room, saying, “‘That’s my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going
on?'”
“He proceeded to start to try and like throw us out of the
room like grabbing at us trying to kick — I would say stomp is more of the
appropriate word than kick,” Kennedy said. “He was trying to like stomp us out
of the room, grabbing at us, trying to get us out any way he could.”
Combs allegedly didn’t try to calm his employee’s violent
outburst, as the women scrambled for the exit.
“(The bodyguard) was just so violent and so angry. We
just couldn’t believe what was happening. We were in shock. First of all, how
does he have that much access to Puff Daddy’s room? That’s the first thing I
thought. How does he just come in like that?”
After they managed to escape, Kennedy said she tried to call
Combs to ask why they were treated in such a harsh manner, but the rapper “just
kept hanging up the phone.”
In the wake of the recent allegations against Combs, who was
charged last month with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and
transportation to engage in prostitution in a criminal conspiracy authorities
allege goes back over a decade, Kennedy says she feels “lucky.”
“In no way do I compare myself to these other people that
have been brutalized by him but it makes sense now that I see everything that’s
going on,” she said. “He is the puppet master of this, and that’s why these
people think it’s okay because he’s teaching them that this kind of behavior is
acceptable. And that’s regular people. They aren’t celebrities or executives or
whatever. We don’t matter. Our lives don’t matter. We’re just nothing to them.
We’re disposable.”
Details about the alleged behavior that occurred at Combs’
“Freak Offs” have made headlines in recent weeks as the Bad Boy Records founder
also faces over 120 lawsuits from people as young as 10 years old who claim he
abused them at one of his parties.
According to one party planner, Combs was very
particular about the type of girls he wanted to see at his bashes.
The organizer, who worked with Combs in 2004 and 2005,
and asked to remain anonymous, told the New York Post this week that
none of the women attending Combs’ bashes could weigh more than 140 pounds.
“We would do a weigh-in, if necessary,” the source said.
“The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I
needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall,
there was a little bit of discretion involved.”
There were other requirements Combs allegedly demanded of
all the female attendees: “No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or
tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot.”
0 Comments