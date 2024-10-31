Ex-Playboy model claims DIDDY 'lured' her to a freak-off in Tokyo where he made her watch JENNIFER LOPEZ' videos







Friday, November 1, 2024 - A former Playboy model has claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs forced her to watch a Jennifer Lopez music video on repeat at one of his “Freak Off” parties.

On an episode of the Daily Mail’s The Trial of Diddy podcast, Rachel Kennedy alleges she was invited back to his room at a Tokyo hotel in 2000 after meeting him at a topless club in Japan along with her two friends.

“I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him. I was like, ‘This is not a party.’ This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting,” she said. “We went in. We didn’t think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, ‘OK, we’ll just hang out with him.’”

Kennedy said when they walked into the room, the television was playing one of Lopez’s videos on a “continuous loop.”

“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching (Lopez’s) videos,” Kennedy said. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on.”

The women engaged in sex acts with Combs, now 54, but Kennedy says there was “nothing forceful about it.”

“It was just, he’s like, this is what I want. And both I and the other girl proceeded to pleasure him that way,” she said.

Kennedy also spoke about Combs’ “pencil-like” manhood.

“The length is fine. I mean, it’s a nice, average length, but the width is, you know, pencil-like. It’s very thin. Unfortunately, I still remember that,” she said.

The night ended when Combs’ bodyguard stormed into the room, saying, “‘That’s my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going on?'”

“He proceeded to start to try and like throw us out of the room like grabbing at us trying to kick — I would say stomp is more of the appropriate word than kick,” Kennedy said. “He was trying to like stomp us out of the room, grabbing at us, trying to get us out any way he could.”

Combs allegedly didn’t try to calm his employee’s violent outburst, as the women scrambled for the exit.

“(The bodyguard) was just so violent and so angry. We just couldn’t believe what was happening. We were in shock. First of all, how does he have that much access to Puff Daddy’s room? That’s the first thing I thought. How does he just come in like that?”

After they managed to escape, Kennedy said she tried to call Combs to ask why they were treated in such a harsh manner, but the rapper “just kept hanging up the phone.”

In the wake of the recent allegations against Combs, who was charged last month with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a criminal conspiracy authorities allege goes back over a decade, Kennedy says she feels “lucky.”

“In no way do I compare myself to these other people that have been brutalized by him but it makes sense now that I see everything that’s going on,” she said. “He is the puppet master of this, and that’s why these people think it’s okay because he’s teaching them that this kind of behavior is acceptable. And that’s regular people. They aren’t celebrities or executives or whatever. We don’t matter. Our lives don’t matter. We’re just nothing to them. We’re disposable.”

Details about the alleged behavior that occurred at Combs’ “Freak Offs” have made headlines in recent weeks as the Bad Boy Records founder also faces over 120 lawsuits from people as young as 10 years old who claim he abused them at one of his parties.

According to one party planner, Combs was very particular about the type of girls he wanted to see at his bashes.

The organizer, who worked with Combs in 2004 and 2005, and asked to remain anonymous, told the New York Post this week that none of the women attending Combs’ bashes could weigh more than 140 pounds.

“We would do a weigh-in, if necessary,” the source said. “The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.”

There were other requirements Combs allegedly demanded of all the female attendees: “No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot.”