Chaos and pandemonium as GACHAGUA is forced to scamper for safety after he was attacked by hired goons in broad daylight at a burial ceremony in Limuru – Look!





Friday, November 29, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was yesterday forced to run for his dear life after he was attacked at a burial ceremony.

The incident took place in Ngarariga, Limuru, Kiambu County after goons reportedly began shaking a tent where Gachagua was seated alongside his close political allies including Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa.

Gachagua and other politicians had seated at one of the tents that had been designated for senior congregants.

However, just before the former DP could be invited to address the crowd, a group of unarmed locals began shaking the tent, prompting those inside the tent to rush out in fear.

The congregants were forced to scamper for safety as the rivalling factions engaged in heated wrangles that led to the destruction of unknown value of property.

During the incident, Gachagua's car was destroyed as goons pelted it with stones.

According to reports, several people also sustained critical injuries with the photos of the event further showing plastic chairs scattered on the ground. However, the cause of the drama is yet to be established.

The scrimmage comes amidst Gachagua's acrimonious fallout with his former boss, President William Ruto.

It was not clear if the attack was sponsored to put Gachagua’s life in danger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST