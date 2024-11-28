A popular Kisii blogger abducted by rogue DCI officers after exposing how Woman Rep DORICE DONYA embezzled Ksh 19.7 Million and bundled into a private car.





Friday, November 29, 2024 - In a disturbing turn of events, Justin Siocha, the whistleblower who exposed the embezzlement of Ksh 19.7 million from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) by Woman Representative Dorice Donya, has reportedly been abducted by individuals claiming to be DCI officers from Nairobi.

Witnesses in Kisii reported seeing Siocha being forcibly taken into a car by men who identified themselves as officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The incident has raised alarm about Siocha's safety and the potential misuse of authority to silence whistleblowers.

Siocha recently brought to light the alleged misappropriation of substantial NGAAF funds, accusing Woman Representative Dorice Donya of being involved in the embezzlement.

His revelations have led to increased scrutiny and calls for accountability within the government.

Local authorities and human rights organizations have expressed their concern and are demanding immediate action to locate Siocha and ensure his safety.

The Kisii County Police have confirmed receiving reports of the abduction and have launched an investigation.

However, they have not yet verified the identities of the individuals involved or their affiliation with the DCI.

The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.

In a statement, Siocha's family expressed their anguish and pleaded for his safe return. "Justin has been a courageous voice against corruption, and we are devastated by his abduction. We hope and pray for his safety and urge the authorities to act swiftly," the statement read.

This incident has sparked outrage and highlighted the dangers faced by whistleblowers in the fight against corruption. Advocacy groups are calling for stronger protections and assurances for individuals who come forward with critical information on malpractices within the government.

As the investigation unfolds, the public remains on high alert, hoping for the safe return of Justin Siocha and seeking justice for the wrongdoings he courageously exposed.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.