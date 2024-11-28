RUTO is in for a rude shock come 2027 – See what RAILA’s party is planning behind his back





Friday, November 29, 2024 – President William Ruto may be in for a rude shock come 2027 if the statement by ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga is anything to by.

This is after Wanga, who is also the Homa Bay Governor, hinted at what ODM is planning behind President William Ruto’s back despite forming a broad-based government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Rangwe, Wanga revealed that ODM is preparing to capture power in the 2027 General Elections and therefore will not support anybody else, including Ruto, as earlier perceived, especially after the thunderous reception the President received in Baba’s ‘bedroom’ recently.

She lauded the party for how it conducted its grassroots elections, stating that a party eyeing power must be organized and vibrant.

"That is what, that is what we were looking for. I want to say that with these grassroots elections, ODM is preparing to capture power in 2027 because the purpose of any political party is to capture power.”

“For us to capture power we have to be organized and vibrant at the very grassroots level where we come from," she said.

Wanga mentioned that ODM is the only party able to carry out peaceful grassroots elections, adding that it is also the only party that respects the Constitution.

"ODM is the only party that is able to carry out this kind of election, other parties are not able to do this.”

“The Registrar of Political Parties also said that ODM is the only party that is fully following the Constitution of Kenya," she added.

This comes slightly a month after Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o expressed confidence that the ODM party is destined to lead Kenya.

