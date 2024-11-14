Caught on CCTV: Watch the moment an armed thug accosted a cashier at a shop located at Rubis Petrol Station in Gilgil (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 14, 2024 – An armed thug raided a shop located at Rubis Petrol Station in Gilgil and accosted the cashier at gunpoint.

In the CCTV footage, the thug is seen walking into the shop disguised as a customer before brandishing a pistol.

He then orders the cashier to hand over money to him.

Fearing for her life, the cashier follows the orders and hands over the money to the suspect, who had concealed his identity with a facemask.

The robbery incident that took place at around 4 AM has been reported to the police and the hunt for the armed thug is underway.

The Moment An Armed Thug Accosted a Cashier At A Shop Located At Rubis Petrol Station in Gilgil pic.twitter.com/RLvQlMDlYb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 14, 2024

