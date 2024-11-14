A 20-year-old man arrested with 750 IDs he allegedly obtained with the help of rogue Huduma Centre staff - Claims he works with Safaricom staff to defraud Kenyans (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A 20-year-old man believed to be a member of a fraud syndicate in Kisumu and linked to other criminal activities has been arrested, and 750 IDs recovered from him.

The suspect, Adam Rajab Abdalla, told police that he obtained the IDs with the help of a rogue Huduma Centre staff.

He further alleged that he works in cahoots with a rogue staff at Safaricom to defraud Kenyans using the IDs.

Police stormed his house and recovered a toy gun, crude weapons, and suspected stolen household items.

He is in custody as investigations continue.





A 20-Year-Old Man Arrested in Kisumu With 750 IDs He Allegedly Obtained With The Help of a Rogue Huduma Centre Staff- Claims he Works With Rogue Safaricom Staff to Defraud Kenyans pic.twitter.com/j7eJdV5vL5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 14, 2024

