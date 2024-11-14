More PHOTOs of aging Coca-Cola Africa boss DARLY WILSON’s lavish wedding with Kenyan model PHIDELIA MUTUNGA – She was his ex-wife’s makeup artist during their wedding! Ogopa Wanawake.





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Flamboyant Coca-Cola Africa boss Darly Wilson walked down the aisle with Kenyan model Phidelia Mutunga in a lavish wedding ceremony held at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club last weekend.

Top Kenyan artists among them Otile Brown had been hired to entertain the guests during the invite-only wedding where opulence was displayed.

This is Darly Wilson’s second marriage after his first marriage with another Kenyan model identified as Queenter Mercy flopped.

Interestingly, Wilson’s newlywed wife was his ex-wife’s makeup artist during their wedding.

Mercy left Wilson for reportedly being abusive and cheating on her with multiple women.

