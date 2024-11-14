OSCAR SUDI blasts ARCHBISHOP MUHERIA for criticizing RUTO’s government and accuses him of fanning tribalism.





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A close ally of President William Ruto has criticized Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria for his remarks against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Last week, Muheri criticised President William Ruto’s regime, accusing it of failing to address the pressing needs of ordinary citizens.

During a mass celebrating the canonization of Saint Joseph Allamano, Archbishop Muheria lamented that many government policies were crafted with little consideration for the poor and vulnerable.

"Kenyans must once more recalibrate to realign our thoughts, our actions, our words, and our hearts.

"We are competing unfortunately, in one evil, the evil of insults and lack of respect.

"In our country, Kenya, we must learn humility, especially leadership.

"In our country. Kenya we must learn service as a main concern by speaking about the issues of service that we are activated.

"We must activate concern for others and not concern for ourselves.

"With the shift of the NHIF to SHIF we don't seem to have had that thought of the sick; people who die because they can't get services, that's our main concern," he urged.

However, on Thursday, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi urged Archbishop Muheria to remain silent and labeled him a tribalist.

“It is dumbfounding to see Archbishop Anthony Muheria preaching the gospel on one hand and fanning tribalism on the other hand.

"Muheria lacks moral authority to criticise the current regime because he is akin to doublespeak.

"The cleric is on record for backing the past regime even when it was clear it had failed Kenyans and must be bold enough to steer away from tribal politics,” Sudi wrote on X

