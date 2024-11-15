President WILLIAM RUTO responds to Catholic Bishops who branded him a liar in a hard-hitting statement.





Friday, November 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has responded to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) after they accused his administration of spreading a "culture of lies" and failing to live up to its promises on key issues affecting Kenyans.

In a subtle response on Friday, when he attended Tangaza University's Graduation in Nairobi, Ruto called on all leaders, clergy, and Kenyans to stick to the facts when engaging in public discourse, warning that “people can become victims of the things they accuse others of doing".

"Even as we engage in public discourse on matters that are important to the people of Kenya, we must be careful to be factual lest we become victims of the things we accuse others of doing," Ruto said.

"I know you know what I mean," he added, as the crowd in attendance laughed at his words, seemingly in agreement.

On Thursday, KCCB called out President Ruto’s administration for what they termed a deeply entrenched culture of lies, corruption, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

Led by their chair, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of Kisumu, the bishops accused the political class of turning a deaf ear to key concerns raised by Kenyans, including over taxation, unemployment, disturbing gaps in the implementation of the CBC education system, and the transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

