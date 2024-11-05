BUS party begins process of kicking out KIRAITU MURUNGI and his allies

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Devolution Empowerment Party, popularly known as the Bus Party, is expected to hold its National Delegates Convention in the coming days to allegedly kick out officials allied to Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and pick new national officials.
The party, which is linked to
former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, has been battling internal leadership
challenges with factions fighting for positions.
It has now emerged that the
upcoming NDC could formally replace Kiraitu as the party leader, which could
end his grip on the outfit after years of squabbles.
The party is also linked to
former Embu Senator Leny Kivuti.
Kiraitu had resigned in June as
the Bus party leader but his allies have been pushing to control the outfit,
triggering court battles.
Kiraitu quit his party position
following a nasty fallout with the National Executive Committee on the basis
that he is a public officer serving as the chairperson of the National Oil
Corporation.
A faction allied to lawyer
Mugambi Imanyara said it is gearing up for the upcoming NDC to pick bonafide
party leaders as part of ongoing efforts to revive the Bus party ahead of the
2027 polls.
Imanyara, who is the DEP party
secretary-general, had been allegedly suspended by the party’s NEC over alleged
misconduct although the ouster was never effected by the registrar of parties.
“We will soon hold our NDC to
put our house in order and elect officials who will steer the party into a
national movement,’’ said Imanyara.
