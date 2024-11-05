BUS party begins process of kicking out KIRAITU MURUNGI and his allies





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - The Devolution Empowerment Party, popularly known as the Bus Party, is expected to hold its National Delegates Convention in the coming days to allegedly kick out officials allied to Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and pick new national officials.

The party, which is linked to former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, has been battling internal leadership challenges with factions fighting for positions.

It has now emerged that the upcoming NDC could formally replace Kiraitu as the party leader, which could end his grip on the outfit after years of squabbles.

The party is also linked to former Embu Senator Leny Kivuti.

Kiraitu had resigned in June as the Bus party leader but his allies have been pushing to control the outfit, triggering court battles.

Kiraitu quit his party position following a nasty fallout with the National Executive Committee on the basis that he is a public officer serving as the chairperson of the National Oil Corporation.

A faction allied to lawyer Mugambi Imanyara said it is gearing up for the upcoming NDC to pick bonafide party leaders as part of ongoing efforts to revive the Bus party ahead of the 2027 polls.

Imanyara, who is the DEP party secretary-general, had been allegedly suspended by the party’s NEC over alleged misconduct although the ouster was never effected by the registrar of parties.

“We will soon hold our NDC to put our house in order and elect officials who will steer the party into a national movement,’’ said Imanyara.

The Kenyan DAILY POST