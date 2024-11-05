DCI boss MOHAMED AMIN leads Kenyan delegation to 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly in GLASGOW, UK

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin is leading the Kenyan delegation at the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly, held in Glasgow, Scotland.
The assembly, which began on
November 4, will run through November 7.
On Tuesday, Amin conducted
bilateral meetings with representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and
the United States, focusing on strengthening partnerships in combating
transnational crime.
The opening session of the assembly
was led by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who emphasized the importance of
international cooperation in tackling transnational organized crime and
expressed appreciation for the dedication of law enforcement officers
worldwide.
“He [Starmer) called for law
enforcement cooperation in the fight against Transnational Organized Crimes and
thanked law enforcement officers for their dedication to work,” DCI said.
INTERPOL collaborates with
organizations like the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL)
to enhance global security efforts against threats such as transnational
organized crime, terrorism, and cybercrime.
Kenya’s Inspector General
of Police, Douglas Kanja, currently serves as the President of the AFRIPOL
General Assembly.
As the world’s largest police
organization with 196 member countries, INTERPOL’s efforts are also bolstered
by its regional bureaus.
Kenya hosts the INTERPOL
Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.
