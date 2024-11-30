Kenyan nurses and caregivers face mass sacking and deportation months after RUTO secured them 'slave-like' jobs in Saudi Arabia – Look!

Saturday, November 30, 2024 – Kenyan nurses and caregivers in Saudi Arabia may be deported any time from now months after President William Ruto secured them jobs in the Gulf.
This follows their complaints about their
working conditions in which they are being treated like slaves.
This was revealed by CNN Journalist Larry
Madowo, barely a day after sharing the distress of Kenyan nurses and caregivers
in Saudi Arabia.
According to Madowo, the nurses and caregivers
are being threatened with deportation after his posts about the struggles of
the nurses sent to work in the Asian country went viral.
In a post on X, the CNN journalist on Friday
shared some of the voice messages he was receiving from the Kenyan nurses, who
decried working under frustrating conditions facing racism, slave-like work
conditions, and no days off.
The nurses were seeking assistance after they
alleged that the Kenyan government was ignoring their pleas. A claim that the
government vehemently denied.
Venting on his X on Saturday, Madowo revealed
that the nurses are now being pressured to reveal who spoke out, or else they
will face dismissal and deportation.
"Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia who
shared their complaints with me were threatened with dismissal and
deportation," the journalist revealed.
In an audio message shared by the journalist, a voice believed to be from the recruitment agency that manages the nurses can be heard reminding them that they did not get employment offers from Larry Madowo but from the company.
The voice of the woman continues to add they
should complain through the right channels.
"This might cause a lot of problems. Once
it gets to the government, the best I can do is to ensure that whoever sent
this message is brought back home," the woman in the audio asserted.
"If you feel that they do pay and take
care of you well, you are welcome to go back home," the message continued.
According to Madowo, the nurses and caregivers
are living in fear, threats, and intimidation of losing their jobs and
deportation if they speak up.
