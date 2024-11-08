Blow to GACHAGUA as three-Judge bench pushes his case challenging his impeachment to 2025





Friday, November 8, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may not receive a resolution to his impeachment case soon, as the High Court has postponed his challenge against the impeachment to 2025.

The three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Freda Mugambi, and Anthony Mrima pushed the hearing date to January 23, 2025, in what looks to effectively seal the lid on the Gachagua impeachment fiasco.

“The matter of the hearing of petitions filed challenging the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is fixed for further direction on Thursday, January 23, 2025,” noted Justice Ogola.

This new development comes a day after Gachagua, through his lawyers led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, withdrew a petition they had filed at the Court of Appeal.

The petition had challenged the hearing of his impeachment by the three-judge bench at the High Court.

He argued that the withdrawal request was because the case had been overtaken by the order of events, following the swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua had filed an appeal in court, seeking an order declaring the constitution of the three-judge bench, consisting of Judges Ogola, Mrima, and Mugambi, unconstitutional.

He argued that the bench was formed by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, rather than Chief Justice Martha Koome, as required.

The High Court, however, effectively sealed Gachagua’s political career after lifting the conservatory orders that had stopped the appointment and swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki, clearing the way for the former Interior CS to be sworn in.

