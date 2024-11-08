RAILA didn’t want MARTHA KARUA to be his running mate in 2022 – See the man he wanted that would have given him victory

Friday, November 8, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga didn’t want NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his running mate in the 2022 General Election.
This was revealed by Murang'a
Governor Irungu Kang'ata, who stated that Baba wanted him to take up the role in
order to guarantee him victory over President William Ruto.
Speaking during an interview,
Kang’ata, however, said he turned down Raila’s offer to be his deputy in the
run-up to the 2022 General Election.
According to Kang’ata, the
officials from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party approached him but he
turned down the offer due to personal reasons he could not disclose.
"I was approached by senior
ODM officials to take the deputy president position but I refused,"
Kang'ata revealed.
"I wouldn't want to dig
deep into it because it's a personal matter but I gave thanks for the
consideration," the governor continued during the interview.
The governor revealed that some
leaders, including an MCA from Murang'a County, had warned him against
accepting the offer.
"Some warned me not to take
the seat and I had many reasons and I told them I would think about it. I have
always been on the opposite side of Raila," the governor further
expounded.
During the campaign period
before the 2022 General Election, the then-Senate Majority Whip attracted
attention after he wrote a letter to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta rejecting
the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
In the letter, Kang'ata informed Uhuru Kenyatta that the Building Bridges Initiative process was unpopular in Mt Kenya.
