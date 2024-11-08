RAILA didn’t want MARTHA KARUA to be his running mate in 2022 – See the man he wanted that would have given him victory





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga didn’t want NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as his running mate in the 2022 General Election.

This was revealed by Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, who stated that Baba wanted him to take up the role in order to guarantee him victory over President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Kang’ata, however, said he turned down Raila’s offer to be his deputy in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

According to Kang’ata, the officials from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party approached him but he turned down the offer due to personal reasons he could not disclose.

"I was approached by senior ODM officials to take the deputy president position but I refused," Kang'ata revealed.

"I wouldn't want to dig deep into it because it's a personal matter but I gave thanks for the consideration," the governor continued during the interview.

The governor revealed that some leaders, including an MCA from Murang'a County, had warned him against accepting the offer.

"Some warned me not to take the seat and I had many reasons and I told them I would think about it. I have always been on the opposite side of Raila," the governor further expounded.

During the campaign period before the 2022 General Election, the then-Senate Majority Whip attracted attention after he wrote a letter to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta rejecting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In the letter, Kang'ata informed Uhuru Kenyatta that the Building Bridges Initiative process was unpopular in Mt Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST