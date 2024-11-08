Detectives arrest the owner of the house where slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO was tortured and murdered (PHOTO).

Friday, November 8, 2024 - Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko.
Duncan Onyango, alias Otuch, was arrested at his hideout in
Bondo sub-county.
The Detectives investigating the case conducted a scene
reenactment exercise with one of the previously arrested suspects, who
identified the house of Duncan Onyango as the location where the victim was
tortured and murdered.
The body of the deceased was recovered less than 400 meters from
the suspect's house which is located in Luanda Doho, Kisa East, Kakamega
County.
The suspect is undergoing processing for arraignment in court.
It has also emerged that Willis Ayieko was abducted just outside the residence where he had
been attending a funeral vigil.
Reports indicate that his abductors were allegedly tipped off by
someone inside the compound.
They abducted him as soon as the gate was closed.
