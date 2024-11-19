See how Kenyans reacted after the Catholic Church refused to be silenced and rejected RUTO’s Ksh 5.6 million donation.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Kenyans have praised the Catholic Church for standing for the truth by rejecting President William Ruto’s donations.
This is after Nairobi Archbishop Phillip
Anyolo ordered St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto to return Ruto’s millions
as well as Governor Johnson Sakaja’s generous donation.
On Sunday, Ruto contributed KSh 2 million for
the construction of the fathers' house, KSh 600,000 for the choir, and pledged
an additional KSh 3 million to complete the house.
On the other hand, Sakaja donated KSh 200,000
to the parish choir and the Pontifical Missionary Council (PMC).
However, Archbishop Philip Anyolo has since
rejected the donation, terming it illegal.
The church's decision has garnered support
from some Kenyans, who have called on others to follow its example.
@MigunaMiguna stated:
"Archbishop Phillip A. Anyolo has joined
the pantheon of legendary and heroic liberation theologians like the late
archbishops Henry Okulu and Alexander Muge. Viva!"
@Wakabando noted:
"This is it! Truth shall set you free!
Asante, Archbishop Philip Anyolo, Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi, for
declining Sakaja and Ruto bribes. Indeed, the Kenya Conference of Catholic
Bishops (KCCB) is the conscience of our nation. God bless!"
@Carlpeterkimani said:
"What a good move! Other churches should
follow suit."
@Camundih stated:
"Wow! Very good example being set for
other churches to follow. Did not see this coming. If you want to give to God,
do not announce it, give it secretly and humbly to God."
@Karanimutonga remarked:
"Thank you very much, my church, for
listening to us. We shall continue building our churches like we've always
done. Brick by brick. Grain of sand by grain of sand."
@YussufIbra noted:
"This is a bold and commendable move. Let
them keep their dirty money, and please maintain this momentum."
@Jmuthirsty prayed:
"I love our Catholic Church. You have
shown the way for others to follow. May God grant you more wisdom and
protection."
@vaotwitt requested:
"What we now need is a KCCB X Spaces to
lead us in a nationwide 54-day Rosary for these Special Intentions and other
prayers until peace is restored and our country is saved please."
@onyapidiomuria said:
"I now believe Kenya will change, thanks
to the Catholic Church for setting a precedent, and hope even these other
protestant churches will follow suit."
