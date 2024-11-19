See how Kenyans reacted after the Catholic Church refused to be silenced and rejected RUTO’s Ksh 5.6 million donation.





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – Kenyans have praised the Catholic Church for standing for the truth by rejecting President William Ruto’s donations.

This is after Nairobi Archbishop Phillip Anyolo ordered St. Joseph Catholic Church in Soweto to return Ruto’s millions as well as Governor Johnson Sakaja’s generous donation.

On Sunday, Ruto contributed KSh 2 million for the construction of the fathers' house, KSh 600,000 for the choir, and pledged an additional KSh 3 million to complete the house.

On the other hand, Sakaja donated KSh 200,000 to the parish choir and the Pontifical Missionary Council (PMC).

However, Archbishop Philip Anyolo has since rejected the donation, terming it illegal.

The church's decision has garnered support from some Kenyans, who have called on others to follow its example.

@MigunaMiguna stated:

"Archbishop Phillip A. Anyolo has joined the pantheon of legendary and heroic liberation theologians like the late archbishops Henry Okulu and Alexander Muge. Viva!"

@Wakabando noted:

"This is it! Truth shall set you free! Asante, Archbishop Philip Anyolo, Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi, for declining Sakaja and Ruto bribes. Indeed, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) is the conscience of our nation. God bless!"

@Carlpeterkimani said:

"What a good move! Other churches should follow suit."

@Camundih stated:

"Wow! Very good example being set for other churches to follow. Did not see this coming. If you want to give to God, do not announce it, give it secretly and humbly to God."

@Karanimutonga remarked:

"Thank you very much, my church, for listening to us. We shall continue building our churches like we've always done. Brick by brick. Grain of sand by grain of sand."

@YussufIbra noted:

"This is a bold and commendable move. Let them keep their dirty money, and please maintain this momentum."

@Jmuthirsty prayed:

"I love our Catholic Church. You have shown the way for others to follow. May God grant you more wisdom and protection."

@vaotwitt requested:

"What we now need is a KCCB X Spaces to lead us in a nationwide 54-day Rosary for these Special Intentions and other prayers until peace is restored and our country is saved please."

@onyapidiomuria said:

"I now believe Kenya will change, thanks to the Catholic Church for setting a precedent, and hope even these other protestant churches will follow suit."

The Kenyan DAILY POST