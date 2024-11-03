Watch the moment GEOFFREY MOSIRIA was almost beaten up at Impala Grounds when he tried to disrupt a rugby event over noise pollution, forcing him to run for his dear life (VIDEO).





Monday, November 4, 2024 - Nairobi County Environment CEC Geoffrey Mosiria stormed Impala Grounds on Saturday night while in the company of law enforcers and tried to disrupt a rugby event over noise pollution.

Mosiria claimed that he had received complaints from people who live near Impala Grounds that the fans who had turned up to watch rugby and party all night long were making a lot of noise.

The rowdy fans turned against Mosiria and threatened to beat him up, forcing him to run for his dear life.

Mosiria was seen leaving the venue in haste after the fans turned hostile, with some throwing water bottles at him.

Watch the video.

The Moment Geoffrey Mosiria Was Almost Beaten Up at Impala Grounds When he Attempted to Disrupt a Rugby Event Over Noise Pollution, Forcing Him to Run For His Dear Life pic.twitter.com/TCqggm2Cmh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 4, 2024

