OMTATAH has no chance, RUTO will win 2027 elections by 10 AM – ATWOLI predicts 2027 presidential election outcome





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has predicted a landslide victory for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on the Jeff Koinange Live show, Atwoli stated that while many may declare their intention to run for president, none will be able to defeat Ruto.

According to the COTU Boss, Ruto is a political genius, and his recent actions position him strongly for an easy victory in the next polls.

“I can tell you here and now, with the direction Ruto has taken—that direction he's now taking, that trajectory that he's now taking—he will be the president at 10 am in 2027,” he asserted.

Atwoli argued that Ruto has garnered support from key regions across the country.

He highlighted that Ruto's decision to form a broad-based government in collaboration with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga enabled him to secure backing from Nyanza residents.

He further noted that Ruto has consolidated support in the Western region by appointing Musalia Mudavadi as the prime Cabinet secretary, Moses Wetang'ula as the Speaker of the National Assembly, and Wycliffe Oparanya as a Cabinet secretary.

"If now he does what he does in western Kenya, he has Musalia Mudavadi, you want to tell me somebody will defeat him. He has brought in Wycliffe Oparanya.

"That area is covered others are noise makers. Then go to Nyanza, with Raila," he said.

