DIDDY's children wish him a happy birthday over the phone in new video

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Embattled music executive, Sean ‘Diddy' Combs’ children have wished him a happy 55th birthday during a video call from prison.
The video shared across the various Instagram accounts of
his children shows his adopted child Quincy Taylor Brown, 33, Justin Dior
Combs, 30, Christian Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, 17,
and Love Sean Combs, 1, wishing him a happy birthday.
Diddy can be briefly heard over the phone in the clip,
telling his kids he loves them and appreciates them for "being
strong" while he's in jail awaiting trial.
"I got the best family in the world," he told
them. "Thank you very much, love y'all."
In September, Diddy was arrested on charges including
racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and
transportation for purposes of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but is
facing the possibility of life behind bars if convicted on either the
racketeering or sex trafficking charges.
Last week, Diddy faced a wave of new allegations after an
accuser alleged he was sexually assaulted by the disgraced music mogul at the
age of 10.
Recently, his children have been in the news after they
reportedly got into an altercation with Ray J at a club. The musician has been
vocal about Diddy's alleged behavior, which he called "demonic,"
while addressing the incident.
"We didn’t have a fight.
We had a big argument right outside the club," Ray J later told Nicki
Minaj of the incident, which he said involved eight people. "This time, I
think I got loud and got aggressive. But it was the third time this happened,
so I felt like I needed to stand up for myself. ... Even though I was talking
shit and we were having a lot of crazy words, I was walking that way to avoid
the issue. So that’s what happened and it’s unfortunate."
Diddy's children wished him a happy 55th birthday over the phone today.#rap #hiphop #news #newmusic #diddy #nodiddy #newyork #modernhiphoptv pic.twitter.com/bKgU8nGvIQ— Modern HipHop TV (@modernhiphoptv) November 5, 2024
