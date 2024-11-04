Arsenal Confirm club legend EDU’s resignation as Sporting Director







Monday, November 4, 2024 - Arsenal football club have confirmed that Edu Gaspar has resigned from his position as Sporting Director.

The Gunners made the announcement in a statement on their website on Monday, November 4.

“Edu Gaspar has today resigned from his position as our Sporting Director,” the club announced.

“Edu, our former player and Invincible, re-joined us in the role of Technical Director in July 2019. He progressed through the club and was promoted to Sporting Director in November 2022, where he oversaw men’s, women’s and academy football.

“We thank Edu for the part he has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with the values of Arsenal in his heart.

Speaking on his exit from the club, Edu said it was an incredibly hard decision to make.

“Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history,” the 2002 and 2004 Premier League winner with Arsenal said.

“It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Arsenal Co-Chair, Josh Kroenke, added: “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone.

“Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”