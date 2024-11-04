Arsenal Confirm club legend EDU’s resignation as Sporting Director

Monday, November 4, 2024 - Arsenal football club have confirmed that Edu Gaspar has resigned from his position as Sporting Director.
The Gunners made the announcement in a statement on their
website on Monday, November 4.
“Edu Gaspar has today
resigned from his position as our Sporting Director,” the club announced.
“Edu, our former player and Invincible,
re-joined us in the role of Technical Director in July 2019. He progressed
through the club and was promoted to Sporting Director in November 2022, where
he oversaw men’s, women’s and academy football.
“We thank Edu for the part he
has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with
the values of Arsenal in his heart.
Speaking on his exit from the club, Edu said it was an
incredibly hard decision to make.
“Arsenal has given me the
opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of
something so special in the club’s history,” the 2002 and 2004 Premier League
winner with Arsenal said.
“It has been a special
journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve
given me.
“I’ve loved working with so
many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially
Mikel, who has become a great friend.
“Now it is time to pursue a
different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club
and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”
Arsenal Co-Chair, Josh
Kroenke, added: “We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense
contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.
“Everyone at the club wishes
him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to
everything and everyone.
“Change and evolution is a
part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies.
Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”
