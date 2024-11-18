Another flashy ‘forex trader’ dies under mysterious circumstances, a month after his friend and ‘business partner’ DENNO BRIGHT died at an Airbnb in Mombasa (PHOTOs).





Monday, November 18, 2024 - A young forex trader identified as Evance Akoko alias Akoko Billionaire was reportedly found dead last night in Nairobi.

Akoko lived a flashy lifestyle which he displayed on social media and owned a fleet of guzzlers, despite his young age.

He was also a frequent reveller in lavish city clubs where he used to buy expensive liquor and flaunt wads of cash.

He claimed that he was dealing with forex trading, crypto and other online businesses.

Reports indicate that he was still a student at Kirinyaga University

The deceased’s friend Denno Bright, who was also a forex trader, died a month ago during a vacation in Mombasa.

He had booked a three-bedroom Airbnb with his friends, only for his lifeless body to be discovered after a drinking spree.

Bright’s death was also shrouded in mystery.

Below are photos of the deceased forex trader.





















