



Monday, November 18, 2024 - Evance Akoko, a Kirinyaga University student widely known as "Akoko Billionaire," was reported dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances.

The news of his death quickly spread across social media with friends and acquaintances paying tribute to him through heartfelt messages.

The student was known for his extravagant lifestyle which he frequently showcased on platforms like TikTok and Instagram where he often posted pictures of luxury cars, nights out, parties, and road trips that projected an image of wealth that many of his young followers admired - especially within the university circles, where such displays of affluence were seen as the epitome of success.

Akoko claimed that he was a forex trader and a crypto expert.

In one of the videos, he was filmed blowing money in a lavish nightclub where Ohangla singer Prince Indah was performing.

His name was displayed on an LED banner carried by bottle girls to show his financial might.

Watch the video.

Video Of Forex Trader Akoko Billionaire Blowing Money In A Lavish Club- He Was Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances pic.twitter.com/5hxDH8gqDK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024

