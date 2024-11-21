Watch the moment an unidentified man was assaulted by RUTO’s security team as the head of state was walking to Parliament for the State of the Nation address (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - An unidentified man was captured on camera being assaulted by President William Ruto’s security team on Tuesday afternoon as the head of state was walking to Parliament for the State of the Nation address.

In the video, the President’s bodyguards are seen engaging in a brief altercation with the man, before one of the guards slaps him.

While it is not clear what led to the altercation, social media users have condemned the President's elite security team for acting with impunity.

Watch the video.

Who is this guy who has been assaulted while President William Ruto was making his way to Parliament for the state of the nation adress??? pic.twitter.com/L97nzbcOwR — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) November 21, 2024

