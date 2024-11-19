AIPCA church of SAGANA urged to return the Ksh 7 million donated by RUTO and KINDIKI on Sunday





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Kenyans across the political divide have urged AIPCA Sagana church to return the Sh 7 million donated by President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki.

Kindiki, who attended the Sunday service donated Sh 2 million and said President William Ruto had sent him with a donation of Sh 5 million.

Following the decision by the Catholic Church to return the Sh 5 million donation by Ruto to a Soweto church on Sunday, Kenyans on X asked the AIPCA to follow suit and return the money because it goes against the laid down religious protocols.

Here are some comments from Kenyans.

“AIPCA, being the church of struggle for independence from colonialism, this is not difficult for your Grace Archbishops. Return the Sh7million, call EACC to collect; it was withdrawn for a confidential account,@StateHouseKenya. Taxpayers' money laundered by DP Kindiki via "sadaka" Kabando wa Kabando wrote.

“My brothers and sisters at AIPCA Church I have contacted Archbishop Samson Muthuri and requested that he do the right thing. We are fixing the Republic of Kenya one church at a time,” TL Elder wrote.

“Kenyans are now asking the AIPCA Central-Western Archdiocese Headquarters in Sagana, to also return the Ksh 7M donated to them by Kithure Kindiki,” Kuria Amos wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST