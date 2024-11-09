Why EUGENE WAMALWA wants DONALD TRUMP to cancel the US/Kenyan-led mission in HAITI

Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Democratic Action Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to cancel the US/Kenyan-led mission in Haiti.
Speaking on Friday, during a DAP-K Women's Caucus meeting, Wamalwa expressed concerns over Kenyan police officers being deployed far from home to tackle unrest in the Caribbean nation while domestic security challenges in Kenya continue to rise.
Wamalwa called for the mission,
which is a joint effort between the US and Kenyan forces, to be cancelled,
proposing instead that the UN take the lead in addressing the instability in
Haiti.
His remarks were in response to
the growing tensions and rising insecurity at home, including cases of
abductions, femicide, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings.
"While we are taking our officers over 10,000km away to Haiti to protect Haitians, we've left our women and children unprotected.
"So we would ask the new president and the new
administration in the US to revisit the issue of Haiti; to cancel that mission
and to actually ensure that the mission that is US and Kenyan-led is cancelled
and a UN-led mission is put in place," Wamalwa stated, highlighting that
Kenya must prioritise its internal security issues.
Wamalwa's statements come after President William Ruto hinted that the Multinational Security Support
deployment (MSSM) in Haiti will become a full-time peacekeeping deployment.
The president disclosed that he
discussed the issue with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
