Actress WHOOPI GOLDBERG says she loves to be eaten from time to time







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Whoopi Goldberg celebrated her 69th birthday in a memorable way, offering fans a taste of her humor—literally.

During a “Favorite Things” segment on The View, Goldberg shared her top picks, much like Oprah’s iconic segments, alongside cohost Sara Haines.

Goldberg’s list featured various items, from olive oil and coffee pods to a giant wheel of cheese bearing her face.

Haines jokingly said she’d always dreamed of seeing her face on a piece of cheese, to which Goldberg quipped, “I like to be eaten from time to time.”

The unexpected comment left Haines momentarily speechless, as she stepped out of frame before returning to laugh and hug Goldberg.

The audience erupted in laughter, though a few members appeared a bit surprised by Goldberg’s risqué humor. The moment was a reminder of Goldberg’s comedy roots, where her quick wit and playful edge have long been part of her charm.