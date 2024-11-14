Missing man found dead on tanning bed three days after he arrived at gym







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A man was discovered dead on a tanning bed at a gym, three days after walking in.

The body found inside a Planet Fitness in Indianapolis on Monday morning, Nov. 11, has been identified as Derek Sink, 39, whose family last heard from him on Friday, Nov. 8, and reported him missing on Sunday, Nov. 10.

A woman at the gym said she and other members smelled a foul odor in the building that became stronger near the tanning rooms. That led to the gruesome finding.

"The tanning bed has a door, I believe, but still, why are we not concerned that the tanning bed has been closed for three days, potentially?" Elizabeth Len told WTHR.

Operating hours at the Planet Fitness on Hardegen Street are 12am to 9pm Fridays, 7am to 7pm Saturdays and Sundays, and 5am to 12am on Mondays, according to its website.

Sink’s aunt told the TV station that he was wearing an ankle monitor that indicated that he did not leave the gym.

Family members said a needle was found with Sink in the tanning room. They called him a loving person who struggled with a drug problem.

They wished for stricter policies at Planet Fitness including end-of-day checks and cleanings to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring.

Planet Fitness Chief Corporate Affairs Officer McCall Gosselin on Tuesday stated: "We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation.

"At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols."

A sign on the door of the gym on Monday noted that "tanning is currently unavailable," according to WTHR.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Marion County Coroner’s Office had not determined Sink’s cause and manner of death.

His remains were discovered nearly three months after a woman employed with Wells Fargo bank was found dead at her cubicle at work, four days after she last scanned in, as co-workers reported a bad smell.