I am very concerned about the return of skinny models in modeling - British Vogue editor CHIOMA NNADI







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Chioma Nnadi, the editorial director of British Vogue magazine has shared her worries about the return of thin models, blaming the trend on the widespread use of anti-obesity drugs.

“We’re in this moment where we’re seeing the pendulum sort of swing back to skinny being ‘in’ and often these things are treated like a trend and we don’t want them to be,” Nnadi told the BBC in an interview on Wednesday, November 13.

“We should all be concerned, I am very concerned and I know many of my colleagues are,” added Nnadi, who took over as editor of the fashion magazine in October 2023.

The use of very-thin models was widespread in the 1990s and early 2000s, with the so-called “heroin chic” trend embodied by supermodel Kate Moss.

Some brands have made an effort to have models of all sizes on the catwalk but Nnadi, 44, said there was still not enough diversity of size and some models were “especially thin”.

Ozempic, a popular diabetes treatment that also works against obesity, “has something to do with it because we’re seeing a lot of celebrities who are using it”, she said.

“I think there’s this shift in the culture around how we think about our bodies and how we address our bodies.”

Nnadi, said her magazine was trying to show models of all sizes.

“I think it’s not something that we, as a magazine, can change on our own, because obviously the designers are making clothes that are sample size,” she added