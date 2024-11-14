Rapper MEEK MILL distances himself from DIDDY after years of association (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 14, 2024 - American rapper, Meek Mill has distanced himself from Diddy amid the mogul's sexual assault and trafficking case.

On Wednesday, Instagram account @hoodreport_ shared a post of a fan bumping into Meek in public and asking him for a shoutout.

In the video, Meek made it clear that he was no longer associating himself with Diddy by stating the "No Diddy" catchphrase.

"You already know how we playing out [here], this real life," Mill, 37, said to the camera. "Yeah, no Diddy gang Meek Milly in real life, don't ever disrespect me, you heard?" the rapper stated.

Meek has repeatedly denied the allegations about being in a sexual relationship with Diddy after years of association.

The allegations stem from rumors about the lawsuit Lil Rod filed earlier this year.

In September, he said on social media that he wanted to spend $100,000 to launch an investigation into the rumors. "I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash," he posted on X. "To find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case."

He added: "I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'Meek' anything to do with buddy. Something not right."